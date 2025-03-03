Currencies / DUKB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DUKB: Duke Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures d
25.1547 USD 0.0047 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DUKB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0179 and at a high of 25.1697.
Follow Duke Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures d dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUKB News
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- $1B Railroad Acquisition You Have Never Heard Of: FTAI Infrastructure's Earning (FIP)
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Duke Energy's Fixed Income (NYSE:DUK)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- OGE Energy: Benefiting From The Safe Haven Trade, But Wait For A Pullback (NYSE:OGE)
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
- Duke Energy Stock: Why I Own It During Volatile Markets (NYSE:DUK)
- RLTY: A Lower-Risk Real Estate Fund, But At A High Price
Daily Range
25.0179 25.1697
Year Range
23.3400 25.4300
- Previous Close
- 25.1500
- Open
- 25.0600
- Bid
- 25.1547
- Ask
- 25.1577
- Low
- 25.0179
- High
- 25.1697
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.81%
- Year Change
- 0.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%