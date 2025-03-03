QuotesSections
Currencies / DUKB
DUKB: Duke Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures d

25.1547 USD 0.0047 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DUKB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0179 and at a high of 25.1697.

Follow Duke Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures d dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.0179 25.1697
Year Range
23.3400 25.4300
Previous Close
25.1500
Open
25.0600
Bid
25.1547
Ask
25.1577
Low
25.0179
High
25.1697
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
2.67%
6 Months Change
4.81%
Year Change
0.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%