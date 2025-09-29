QuotesSections
Currencies / DTK
Back to US Stock Market

DTK: DTE ENERGY CO

25.45 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTK exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.43 and at a high of 25.59.

Follow DTE ENERGY CO dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DTK stock price today?

DTE ENERGY CO stock is priced at 25.45 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 1034. The live price chart of DTK shows these updates.

Does DTE ENERGY CO stock pay dividends?

DTE ENERGY CO is currently valued at 25.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DTK movements.

How to buy DTK stock?

You can buy DTE ENERGY CO shares at the current price of 25.45. Orders are usually placed near 25.45 or 25.75, while 1034 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow DTK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTK stock?

Investing in DTE ENERGY CO involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 25.59 and current price 25.45. Many compare 0.87% and 0.87% before placing orders at 25.45 or 25.75. Explore the DTK price chart live with daily changes.

What are DTE ENERGY CO stock highest prices?

The highest price of DTE ENERGY CO in the past year was 25.59. Within 25.11 - 25.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track DTE ENERGY CO performance using the live chart.

What are DTE ENERGY CO stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of DTE ENERGY CO (DTK) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 25.45 and 25.11 - 25.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTK stock split?

DTE ENERGY CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and 0.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.43 25.59
Year Range
25.11 25.59
Previous Close
25.48
Open
25.49
Bid
25.45
Ask
25.75
Low
25.43
High
25.59
Volume
1.034 K
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
0.87%
6 Months Change
0.87%
Year Change
0.87%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev