DTK: DTE ENERGY CO
DTK exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.43 and at a high of 25.59.
Follow DTE ENERGY CO dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DTK stock price today?
DTE ENERGY CO stock is priced at 25.45 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 1034. The live price chart of DTK shows these updates.
Does DTE ENERGY CO stock pay dividends?
DTE ENERGY CO is currently valued at 25.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DTK movements.
How to buy DTK stock?
You can buy DTE ENERGY CO shares at the current price of 25.45. Orders are usually placed near 25.45 or 25.75, while 1034 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow DTK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTK stock?
Investing in DTE ENERGY CO involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 25.59 and current price 25.45. Many compare 0.87% and 0.87% before placing orders at 25.45 or 25.75. Explore the DTK price chart live with daily changes.
What are DTE ENERGY CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of DTE ENERGY CO in the past year was 25.59. Within 25.11 - 25.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track DTE ENERGY CO performance using the live chart.
What are DTE ENERGY CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DTE ENERGY CO (DTK) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 25.45 and 25.11 - 25.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTK stock split?
DTE ENERGY CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and 0.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.48
- Open
- 25.49
- Bid
- 25.45
- Ask
- 25.75
- Low
- 25.43
- High
- 25.59
- Volume
- 1.034 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- 0.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev