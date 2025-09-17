QuotesSections
DRTSW: Alpha Tau Medical Ltd - Warrant

0.3000 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRTSW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3000 and at a high of 0.3000.

Follow Alpha Tau Medical Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3000 0.3000
Year Range
0.1300 0.5000
Previous Close
0.3000
Open
0.3000
Bid
0.3000
Ask
0.3030
Low
0.3000
High
0.3000
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
17.74%
6 Months Change
50.00%
Year Change
46.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev