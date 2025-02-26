QuotesSections
DMYY
DMYY: dMY Squared Technology Group Inc Class A

14.61 USD 0.36 (2.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DMYY exchange rate has changed by -2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.40 and at a high of 14.97.

Follow dMY Squared Technology Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
14.40 14.97
Year Range
10.40 15.53
Previous Close
14.97
Open
14.81
Bid
14.61
Ask
14.91
Low
14.40
High
14.97
Volume
107
Daily Change
-2.40%
Month Change
16.32%
6 Months Change
29.87%
Year Change
37.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev