Currencies / DMLP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DMLP: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. - Common Units Representing Limited P
25.39 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DMLP exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 25.67.
Follow Dorchester Minerals, L.P. - Common Units Representing Limited P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DMLP News
- Sabine Royalty Trust: High Yield, But The Clock Is Ticking (NYSE:SBR)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Dorchester Minerals Stock: Oil Sales Volumes Drop In Q2 2025 (NASDAQ:DMLP)
- Dorchester Minerals LP stock hits 52-week low at $24.07
- Dorchester Minerals: High-Yielding Oil Royalty Compounder (NASDAQ:DMLP)
- Dorchester Minerals LP stock hits 52-week low at 25.83 USD
- My Oil And Gas Income Is Glorious And Strong
- Dorchester Minerals reports annual meeting results
- Dorchester: Solid Business Model And Balance Sheet To Sustain Cash Distributions (DMLP)
- Bonhoeffer Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter
- CEOs at 197 Companies Made Big Stock Sales Lately
- Dorchester Minerals: Quarterly Distribution May Average $0.80 During 2025 (NASDAQ:DMLP)
Daily Range
25.33 25.67
Year Range
24.01 34.88
- Previous Close
- 25.43
- Open
- 25.50
- Bid
- 25.39
- Ask
- 25.69
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 25.67
- Volume
- 218
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.39%
- Year Change
- -16.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%