Currencies / DLHC
DLHC: DLH Holdings Corp
5.58 USD 0.08 (1.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLHC exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.50 and at a high of 5.58.
Follow DLH Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in DLH Holdings Stock?
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Earnings call transcript: DLH Holdings Q3 2025 revenue beats forecast, EPS misses
- DLH Holdings Q2 2025 presentation: revenue dips as debt reduction accelerates
- Dlh (DLHC) Q3 Revenue Falls 17%
- DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- AI. Robotics. Automation. DLH Technology and Innovation Powers Recently Honored Projects
- DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.50 5.58
Year Range
2.72 9.58
- Previous Close
- 5.50
- Open
- 5.50
- Bid
- 5.58
- Ask
- 5.88
- Low
- 5.50
- High
- 5.58
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.12%
- Year Change
- -40.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%