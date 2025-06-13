Currencies / DHIL
DHIL: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A
141.07 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DHIL exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.21 and at a high of 141.32.
Follow Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
140.21 141.32
Year Range
122.32 173.00
- Previous Close
- 141.81
- Open
- 140.31
- Bid
- 141.07
- Ask
- 141.37
- Low
- 140.21
- High
- 141.32
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.35%
- Year Change
- -11.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%