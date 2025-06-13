QuotesSections
Currencies / DHIL
DHIL: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A

141.07 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DHIL exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.21 and at a high of 141.32.

Follow Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
140.21 141.32
Year Range
122.32 173.00
Previous Close
141.81
Open
140.31
Bid
141.07
Ask
141.37
Low
140.21
High
141.32
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
-2.46%
6 Months Change
-2.35%
Year Change
-11.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%