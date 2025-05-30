Currencies / DHAI
DHAI: DIH Holding US Inc - Class A
0.19 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DHAI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.18 and at a high of 0.19.
Follow DIH Holding US Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DHAI News
- DIH appoints Barrett Mooney to board of directors
- DIH faces delisting from Nasdaq, plans to appeal
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- DIH appoints healthcare finance veteran Scott Burell to board
- DIH appoints Dennis Streppa to board and audit committee chair
- DIH appoints stroke rehabilitation expert to scientific advisory board
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- DIH Holding US, Inc. amends agreement with investor
Daily Range
0.18 0.19
Year Range
0.12 2.93
- Previous Close
- 0.19
- Open
- 0.19
- Bid
- 0.19
- Ask
- 0.49
- Low
- 0.18
- High
- 0.19
- Volume
- 269
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -24.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.39%
- Year Change
- -89.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev