DGS: WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund
DGS exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.95 and at a high of 57.23.
Follow WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DGS stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund stock is priced at 57.15 today. It trades within 56.95 - 57.23, yesterday's close was 56.68, and trading volume reached 127. The live price chart of DGS shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund is currently valued at 57.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DGS movements.
How to buy DGS stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund shares at the current price of 57.15. Orders are usually placed near 57.15 or 57.45, while 127 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow DGS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGS stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 42.83 - 59.28 and current price 57.15. Many compare -0.07% and 15.22% before placing orders at 57.15 or 57.45. Explore the DGS price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 59.28. Within 42.83 - 59.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) over the year was 42.83. Comparing it with the current 57.15 and 42.83 - 59.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGS stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.68, and 10.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.68
- Open
- 56.95
- Bid
- 57.15
- Ask
- 57.45
- Low
- 56.95
- High
- 57.23
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.22%
- Year Change
- 10.82%