DGP: DB Gold Double Long ETN due February 15, 2038
121.59 USD 0.33 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DGP exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.47 and at a high of 123.34.
Follow DB Gold Double Long ETN due February 15, 2038 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
121.47 123.34
Year Range
62.14 123.34
- Previous Close
- 121.26
- Open
- 122.50
- Bid
- 121.59
- Ask
- 121.89
- Low
- 121.47
- High
- 123.34
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 8.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.97%
- Year Change
- 77.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%