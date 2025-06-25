Currencies / DFH
DFH: Dream Finders Homes Inc Class A
28.36 USD 0.40 (1.39%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DFH exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.96 and at a high of 28.46.
Follow Dream Finders Homes Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
27.96 28.46
Year Range
19.65 36.10
- Previous Close
- 28.76
- Open
- 28.25
- Bid
- 28.36
- Ask
- 28.66
- Low
- 27.96
- High
- 28.46
- Volume
- 385
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- 5.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.82%
- Year Change
- -20.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%