Currencies / DEI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DEI: Douglas Emmett Inc
16.24 USD 0.31 (1.87%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DEI exchange rate has changed by -1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.23 and at a high of 16.58.
Follow Douglas Emmett Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEI News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Douglas Emmett: The Multifamily Portfolio Continues To Deliver (NYSE:DEI)
- Earnings call transcript: Douglas Emmett Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
- Douglas Emmett, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DEI)
- Douglas Emmett Q2 2025 presentation slides: High-barrier markets driving consistent rent growth
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q2 Earnings
- Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- Douglas Emmett earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- This GDS Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday
- BMO Capital upgrades Douglas Emmett stock to Market Perform on occupancy stabilization
- Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call
- douglas emmett elects board members and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- Douglas Emmett: A Buy As Long As The U.S. Avoids Recession (NYSE:DEI)
- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
16.23 16.58
Year Range
12.39 20.50
- Previous Close
- 16.55
- Open
- 16.50
- Bid
- 16.24
- Ask
- 16.54
- Low
- 16.23
- High
- 16.58
- Volume
- 874
- Daily Change
- -1.87%
- Month Change
- 1.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.01%
- Year Change
- -7.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%