DDWM: WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

41.75 USD 0.18 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DDWM exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.47 and at a high of 41.79.

Follow WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DDWM stock price today?

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock is priced at 41.75 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 41.57, and trading volume reached 300. The live price chart of DDWM shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund is currently valued at 41.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DDWM movements.

How to buy DDWM stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund shares at the current price of 41.75. Orders are usually placed near 41.75 or 42.05, while 300 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow DDWM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDWM stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 32.30 - 42.14 and current price 41.75. Many compare 1.88% and 13.85% before placing orders at 41.75 or 42.05. Explore the DDWM price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the past year was 42.14. Within 32.30 - 42.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (DDWM) over the year was 32.30. Comparing it with the current 41.75 and 32.30 - 42.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDWM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDWM stock split?

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.57, and 17.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.47 41.79
Year Range
32.30 42.14
Previous Close
41.57
Open
41.52
Bid
41.75
Ask
42.05
Low
41.47
High
41.79
Volume
300
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
1.88%
6 Months Change
13.85%
Year Change
17.74%
