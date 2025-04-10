QuotesSections
Currencies / DC
Back to US Stock Market

DC: Dakota Gold Corp

4.47 USD 0.42 (8.59%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DC exchange rate has changed by -8.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.46 and at a high of 4.96.

Follow Dakota Gold Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DC News

Daily Range
4.46 4.96
Year Range
2.05 5.10
Previous Close
4.89
Open
4.93
Bid
4.47
Ask
4.77
Low
4.46
High
4.96
Volume
2.243 K
Daily Change
-8.59%
Month Change
3.95%
6 Months Change
69.96%
Year Change
89.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%