DAAQ: Digital Asset Acquisition Corp.
DAAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.1600 and at a high of 10.1888.
Follow Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DAAQ stock price today?
Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.1700 today. It trades within 10.1600 - 10.1888, yesterday's close was 10.1600, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of DAAQ shows these updates.
Does Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.1700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.02% and USD. View the chart live to track DAAQ movements.
How to buy DAAQ stock?
You can buy Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.1700. Orders are usually placed near 10.1700 or 10.1730, while 88 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow DAAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAAQ stock?
Investing in Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 10.1000 - 11.2400 and current price 10.1700. Many compare -0.20% and -2.68% before placing orders at 10.1700 or 10.1730. Explore the DAAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 11.2400. Within 10.1000 - 11.2400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (DAAQ) over the year was 10.1000. Comparing it with the current 10.1700 and 10.1000 - 11.2400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAAQ stock split?
Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1600, and -2.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.1600
- Open
- 10.1600
- Bid
- 10.1700
- Ask
- 10.1730
- Low
- 10.1600
- High
- 10.1888
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.68%
- Year Change
- -2.02%
