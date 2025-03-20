Currencies / CVV
CVV: CVD Equipment Corporation
3.05 USD 0.10 (3.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVV exchange rate has changed by 3.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.96 and at a high of 3.16.
Follow CVD Equipment Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CVV News
- CVD Equipment Stock Declines Following Weak Q2 Earnings and Revenue
- CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: CVD Equipment reports Q2 2025 revenue drop, stock declines
- CVD Equipment Corp stock hits 52-week low at $2.46
- CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.96 3.16
Year Range
2.49 4.79
- Previous Close
- 2.95
- Open
- 3.00
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- Low
- 2.96
- High
- 3.16
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 3.39%
- Month Change
- 8.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.65%
- Year Change
- -10.56%
