- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CUB: Lionheart Holdings
CUB exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.59 and at a high of 10.62.
Follow Lionheart Holdings dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CUB stock price today?
Lionheart Holdings stock is priced at 10.61 today. It trades within 10.59 - 10.62, yesterday's close was 10.60, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of CUB shows these updates.
Does Lionheart Holdings stock pay dividends?
Lionheart Holdings is currently valued at 10.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.05% and USD. View the chart live to track CUB movements.
How to buy CUB stock?
You can buy Lionheart Holdings shares at the current price of 10.61. Orders are usually placed near 10.61 or 10.91, while 41 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CUB stock?
Investing in Lionheart Holdings involves considering the yearly range 10.09 - 10.65 and current price 10.61. Many compare -0.19% and 1.05% before placing orders at 10.61 or 10.91. Explore the CUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lionheart Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lionheart Holdings in the past year was 10.65. Within 10.09 - 10.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lionheart Holdings performance using the live chart.
What are Lionheart Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lionheart Holdings (CUB) over the year was 10.09. Comparing it with the current 10.61 and 10.09 - 10.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CUB stock split?
Lionheart Holdings has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.60, and 5.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.60
- Open
- 10.61
- Bid
- 10.61
- Ask
- 10.91
- Low
- 10.59
- High
- 10.62
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.05%
- Year Change
- 5.05%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev