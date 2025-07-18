Currencies / CTAS
CTAS: Cintas Corporation
198.80 USD 0.91 (0.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTAS exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 198.01 and at a high of 200.12.
Follow Cintas Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTAS News
Daily Range
198.01 200.12
Year Range
180.78 229.24
- Previous Close
- 199.71
- Open
- 198.95
- Bid
- 198.80
- Ask
- 199.10
- Low
- 198.01
- High
- 200.12
- Volume
- 1.651 K
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -4.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.14%
- Year Change
- -3.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%