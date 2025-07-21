Valute / CTAS
CTAS: Cintas Corporation
200.13 USD 0.62 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTAS ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.85 e ad un massimo di 200.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Cintas Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
198.85 200.52
Intervallo Annuale
180.78 229.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 199.51
- Apertura
- 200.34
- Bid
- 200.13
- Ask
- 200.43
- Minimo
- 198.85
- Massimo
- 200.52
- Volume
- 5.460 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.57%
20 settembre, sabato