CP: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
76.29 USD 0.35 (0.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CP exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.86 and at a high of 76.95.
Follow Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
75.86 76.95
Year Range
66.49 85.77
- Previous Close
- 75.94
- Open
- 76.08
- Bid
- 76.29
- Ask
- 76.59
- Low
- 75.86
- High
- 76.95
- Volume
- 2.223 K
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.60%
- Year Change
- -10.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%