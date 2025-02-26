QuotesSections
CORZW: Core Scientific Inc - Tranche 1 Warrants

9.75 USD 0.21 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CORZW exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.74 and at a high of 10.17.

Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.74 10.17
Year Range
2.29 12.44
Previous Close
9.96
Open
9.79
Bid
9.75
Ask
10.05
Low
9.74
High
10.17
Volume
101
Daily Change
-2.11%
Month Change
25.97%
6 Months Change
219.67%
Year Change
46.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%