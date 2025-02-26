Currencies / CORZW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CORZW: Core Scientific Inc - Tranche 1 Warrants
9.75 USD 0.21 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CORZW exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.74 and at a high of 10.17.
Follow Core Scientific Inc - Tranche 1 Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CORZW News
- CoreWeave's Q2 2025 10Q Exposes 4 Overlooked Risks (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave And Core Scientific Merger: Looking For A Trade (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SPHIX)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- CoreWeave: The Melt-Up And The Approaching Bust (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave: Everyone Hates The Core Scientific Deal; We Don't (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Sell Your CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Undercovered ETFs: Managed Futures, India, Europe, Value +
- CoinShares Bitcoin Miners ETF May Benefit From Tailwinds But Underperform (WGMI)
- Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Core Scientific, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CORZ)
Daily Range
9.74 10.17
Year Range
2.29 12.44
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.79
- Bid
- 9.75
- Ask
- 10.05
- Low
- 9.74
- High
- 10.17
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- -2.11%
- Month Change
- 25.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 219.67%
- Year Change
- 46.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%