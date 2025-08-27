Currencies / COO
COO: The Cooper Companies Inc
65.45 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COO exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.88 and at a high of 66.04.
Follow The Cooper Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COO News
Daily Range
64.88 66.04
Year Range
61.77 110.13
- Previous Close
- 65.48
- Open
- 65.79
- Bid
- 65.45
- Ask
- 65.75
- Low
- 64.88
- High
- 66.04
- Volume
- 1.672 K
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- -1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.26%
- Year Change
- -40.57%
