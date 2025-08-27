Valute / COO
COO: The Cooper Companies Inc
68.17 USD 0.95 (1.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COO ha avuto una variazione del 1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.80 e ad un massimo di 69.19.
Segui le dinamiche di The Cooper Companies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.80 69.19
Intervallo Annuale
61.77 110.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.22
- Apertura
- 67.57
- Bid
- 68.17
- Ask
- 68.47
- Minimo
- 66.80
- Massimo
- 69.19
- Volume
- 8.949 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.10%
