COO: The Cooper Companies Inc
67.22 USD 2.90 (4.51%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COO hat sich für heute um 4.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 67.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Cooper Companies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
64.84 67.37
Jahresspanne
61.77 110.13
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 64.32
- Eröffnung
- 65.90
- Bid
- 67.22
- Ask
- 67.52
- Tief
- 64.84
- Hoch
- 67.37
- Volumen
- 5.865 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.51%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -20.16%
- Jahresänderung
- -38.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K