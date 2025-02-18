QuotesSections
CONY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

6.89 USD 0.06 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CONY exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.75 and at a high of 6.90.

Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CONY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CONY stock price today?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 6.89 today. It trades within 0.88%, yesterday's close was 6.83, and trading volume reached 4704. The live price chart of CONY shows these updates.

Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 6.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.77% and USD. View the chart live to track CONY movements.

How to buy CONY stock?

You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 6.89. Orders are usually placed near 6.89 or 7.19, while 4704 and 1.92% show market activity. Follow CONY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CONY stock?

Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.11 - 20.22 and current price 6.89. Many compare 1.62% and -10.52% before placing orders at 6.89 or 7.19. Explore the CONY price chart live with daily changes.

What are YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 20.22. Within 6.11 - 20.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) over the year was 6.11. Comparing it with the current 6.89 and 6.11 - 20.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CONY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CONY stock split?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.83, and -48.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
6.75 6.90
Year Range
6.11 20.22
Previous Close
6.83
Open
6.76
Bid
6.89
Ask
7.19
Low
6.75
High
6.90
Volume
4.704 K
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
1.62%
6 Months Change
-10.52%
Year Change
-48.77%
