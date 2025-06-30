Currencies / COGT
COGT: Cogent Biosciences Inc
12.54 USD 0.13 (1.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COGT exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.48 and at a high of 12.76.
Follow Cogent Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COGT News
- Cogent, Dime added to Raymond James analyst favorites list
- Raymond James adds Cogent Biosciences and Dime Community to analyst favorites list
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Cogent Biosciences stock hits 52-week high at 13.01 USD
- Guggenheim raises Cogent stock price target to $20 on GIST opportunity
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Overbought Signals: QuantumScape, Opendoor, Cogent Flash RSI Red Flags - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Cogent Biosciences stock hits 52-week high at 12.66 USD
- Citi raises Cogent stock price target to $22 on bezuclastinib potential
- Cogent: Positive Data In NonAdvSM Bodes Well For 2nd Half AdvSM Treatment Results (COGT)
- After-hours movers: Mobileye, RxSight, Cogent Biosciences
- Cogent Biosciences stock falls on $150 million share offering
- Why Is Cogent Biosciences Stock Soaring On Tuesday? - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Jefferies raises Cogent price target to $28 on positive SUMMIT data
- Cogent stock price target raised to $18 by Leerink on positive trial data
- Tesla, Oracle among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Why Is Cogent Biosciences Stock Trading Higher On Monday? - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)
- Cogent Biosciences stock surges after positive trial results
- Citi maintains buy rating on Cogent stock ahead of trial results
Daily Range
12.48 12.76
Year Range
3.72 13.50
- Previous Close
- 12.41
- Open
- 12.57
- Bid
- 12.54
- Ask
- 12.84
- Low
- 12.48
- High
- 12.76
- Volume
- 2.754 K
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 4.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 108.65%
- Year Change
- 16.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%