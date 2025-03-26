Currencies / CMCM
CMCM: Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin
8.72 USD 0.71 (8.86%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMCM exchange rate has changed by 8.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.94 and at a high of 8.72.
Follow Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMCM News
- Cheetah Mobile to acquire majority stake in robotics firm UFACTORY
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
- Cheetah Mobile To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 19, 2025
- AppLovin stock tumbles on short seller report
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.94 8.72
Year Range
3.30 9.38
- Previous Close
- 8.01
- Open
- 7.97
- Bid
- 8.72
- Ask
- 9.02
- Low
- 7.94
- High
- 8.72
- Volume
- 123
- Daily Change
- 8.86%
- Month Change
- 45.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 98.63%
- Year Change
- 107.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%