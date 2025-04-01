Currencies / CMBM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMBM: Cambium Networks Corporation
0.76 USD 0.04 (5.56%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMBM exchange rate has changed by 5.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.72 and at a high of 0.78.
Follow Cambium Networks Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMBM News
- Cambium Networks receives delinquency notice from Nasdaq
- Cambium Networks reports stable Q2 shipments, CFO departure
- 3 Wireless Stocks Set to Ride on Thriving 5G & Fiber Ecosystem
- ASTS Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss Despite Top-Line Growth
- United States Cellular (USM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- AT&T (T) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hospitality Wi-Fi Transformed: Cambium Networks ONE Network Delivers Faster, Simpler Guest Internet Access
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Cambium Networks faces Nasdaq compliance issue
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; US Construction Spending Rises In February - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Dow Dips Over 400 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Daily Range
0.72 0.78
Year Range
0.23 1.84
- Previous Close
- 0.72
- Open
- 0.73
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.72
- High
- 0.78
- Volume
- 247
- Daily Change
- 5.56%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.00%
- Year Change
- -58.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev