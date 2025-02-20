- Overview
CLSE: Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E
CLSE exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.87 and at a high of 26.04.
Follow Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLSE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLSE stock price today?
Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E stock is priced at 26.04 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 25.97, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of CLSE shows these updates.
Does Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E stock pay dividends?
Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E is currently valued at 26.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.83% and USD. View the chart live to track CLSE movements.
How to buy CLSE stock?
You can buy Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E shares at the current price of 26.04. Orders are usually placed near 26.04 or 26.34, while 70 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow CLSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLSE stock?
Investing in Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E involves considering the yearly range 19.59 - 27.34 and current price 26.04. Many compare 7.74% and 20.61% before placing orders at 26.04 or 26.34. Explore the CLSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF in the past year was 27.34. Within 19.59 - 27.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E performance using the live chart.
What are Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (CLSE) over the year was 19.59. Comparing it with the current 26.04 and 19.59 - 27.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLSE stock split?
Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.97, and 17.83% after corporate actions.
