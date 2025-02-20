시세섹션
통화 / CLSE
주식로 돌아가기

CLSE: Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E

25.97 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLSE 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.93이고 고가는 26.16이었습니다.

Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLSE News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CLSE stock price today?

Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E stock is priced at 25.97 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 25.97, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of CLSE shows these updates.

Does Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E stock pay dividends?

Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E is currently valued at 25.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.51% and USD. View the chart live to track CLSE movements.

How to buy CLSE stock?

You can buy Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E shares at the current price of 25.97. Orders are usually placed near 25.97 or 26.27, while 33 and -0.65% show market activity. Follow CLSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLSE stock?

Investing in Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E involves considering the yearly range 19.59 - 27.34 and current price 25.97. Many compare 7.45% and 20.29% before placing orders at 25.97 or 26.27. Explore the CLSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF in the past year was 27.34. Within 19.59 - 27.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E performance using the live chart.

What are Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (CLSE) over the year was 19.59. Comparing it with the current 25.97 and 19.59 - 27.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLSE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLSE stock split?

Trust for Professional Managers Convergence Long/Short Equity E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.97, and 17.51% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.93 26.16
년간 변동
19.59 27.34
이전 종가
25.97
시가
26.14
Bid
25.97
Ask
26.27
저가
25.93
고가
26.16
볼륨
33
일일 변동
0.00%
월 변동
7.45%
6개월 변동
20.29%
년간 변동율
17.51%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8