CHCT: Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Common Stock
15.34 USD 0.12 (0.78%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHCT exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.23 and at a high of 15.56.
Follow Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHCT News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Community Healthcare Trust stock price target lowered to $19 at Truist
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Community Healthcare Trust: Recent Pullback Presents A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:CHCT)
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- CHCT Q2 FFO Drops 47%
- Community Healthcare Trust Q2 2025 slides: portfolio expansion plans amid valuation challenges
- Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- KBWY: A High-Yield Is A Lure, Don't Be A Fish (NASDAQ:KBWY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on RadNet stock, citing positive EBCD deal
- Community Healthcare Trust Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
- Community Healthcare Trust: Accretive Acquisitions Ahead (NYSE:CHCT)
- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
15.23 15.56
Year Range
14.28 20.87
- Previous Close
- 15.46
- Open
- 15.45
- Bid
- 15.34
- Ask
- 15.64
- Low
- 15.23
- High
- 15.56
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.15%
- Year Change
- -15.48%
