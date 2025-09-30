QuotesSections
CGRO
CGRO: Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF

31.50 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CGRO exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.50 and at a high of 31.50.

Follow Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CGRO stock price today?

Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF stock is priced at 31.50 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CGRO shows these updates.

Does Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF is currently valued at 31.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.41% and USD. View the chart live to track CGRO movements.

How to buy CGRO stock?

You can buy Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF shares at the current price of 31.50. Orders are usually placed near 31.50 or 31.80, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CGRO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CGRO stock?

Investing in Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.29 - 31.50 and current price 31.50. Many compare 6.35% and 17.85% before placing orders at 31.50 or 31.80. Explore the CGRO price chart live with daily changes.

What are CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF in the past year was 31.50. Within 21.29 - 31.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF (CGRO) over the year was 21.29. Comparing it with the current 31.50 and 21.29 - 31.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGRO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CGRO stock split?

Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.46, and 28.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
31.50 31.50
Year Range
21.29 31.50
Previous Close
31.46
Open
31.50
Bid
31.50
Ask
31.80
Low
31.50
High
31.50
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
6.35%
6 Months Change
17.85%
Year Change
28.41%
