Currencies / CDT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CDT: Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc
0.64 USD 0.03 (4.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDT exchange rate has changed by -4.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.62 and at a high of 0.66.
Follow Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDT News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- CDT Equity says March 2025 financials can no longer be relied upon due to restatement
- CDT stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $3.21 amid steep decline
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals moves to Nasdaq Capital Market
- Murphy Canyon stock hits 52-week low at $5.14 amid steep annual decline
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals meets Nasdaq listing standards
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 19 to May 23) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals approves reverse stock split
- What's Going On With Conduit Pharmaceuticals Shares Friday? - Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT)
Daily Range
0.62 0.66
Year Range
0.37 18.00
- Previous Close
- 0.67
- Open
- 0.66
- Bid
- 0.64
- Ask
- 0.94
- Low
- 0.62
- High
- 0.66
- Volume
- 351
- Daily Change
- -4.48%
- Month Change
- -52.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.89%
- Year Change
- -94.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev