CCLD: CareCloud Inc
3.44 USD 0.19 (5.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCLD exchange rate has changed by -5.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.44 and at a high of 3.63.
Follow CareCloud Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CCLD News
- CareCloud Medsphere Acquisition: Why I Think It's A Buy (NASDAQ:CCLD)
- CareCloud (CCLD) Q2 EPS Turns Positive
- CareCloud Q2 2025 slides: first positive EPS amid 73% net income growth
- CareCloud earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- CareCloud: Wait To See How AI Powers RCM; Initiate With 'Sell' (NASDAQ:CCLD)
- CareCloud director Daly sells $32k in shares
- CareCloud reports annual shareholder meeting results
- CareCloud, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CCLD)
Daily Range
3.44 3.63
Year Range
1.14 4.84
- Previous Close
- 3.63
- Open
- 3.61
- Bid
- 3.44
- Ask
- 3.74
- Low
- 3.44
- High
- 3.63
- Volume
- 566
- Daily Change
- -5.23%
- Month Change
- -9.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 152.94%
- Year Change
- 30.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev