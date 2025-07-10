Currencies / CBZ
CBZ: CBIZ Inc
55.35 USD 1.10 (2.03%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBZ exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.34 and at a high of 55.48.
Follow CBIZ Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
54.34 55.48
Year Range
53.91 90.13
- Previous Close
- 54.25
- Open
- 54.53
- Bid
- 55.35
- Ask
- 55.65
- Low
- 54.34
- High
- 55.48
- Volume
- 377
- Daily Change
- 2.03%
- Month Change
- -13.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.81%
- Year Change
- -17.04%
