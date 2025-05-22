Currencies / CATO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CATO: Cato Corporation (The) Class A
4.64 USD 0.08 (1.75%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CATO exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.57 and at a high of 4.72.
Follow Cato Corporation (The) Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATO News
- Cato Stock: Turnaround Play With Substantial Near-Term Upside - Strong Buy (NYSE:CATO)
- Cato's Q2 Earnings Jump Y/Y on Same-Store Sales Growth
- Cato Posts 9% Sales Jump in Fiscal Q2
- Cato Corporation: Classic Value Trap With An Evaporating Cash Balance (NYSE:CATO)
- REITs: The Riches Are In The Niches
- CATO REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS
Daily Range
4.57 4.72
Year Range
2.19 6.70
- Previous Close
- 4.56
- Open
- 4.72
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- Low
- 4.57
- High
- 4.72
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- 10.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.55%
- Year Change
- -6.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%