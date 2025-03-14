QuotesSections
Currencies / BZFDW
Back to US Stock Market

BZFDW: BuzzFeed Inc - Warrant

0.0649 USD 0.0048 (7.99%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BZFDW exchange rate has changed by 7.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0649 and at a high of 0.0649.

Follow BuzzFeed Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BZFDW News

Daily Range
0.0649 0.0649
Year Range
0.0361 0.4975
Previous Close
0.0601
Open
0.0649
Bid
0.0649
Ask
0.0679
Low
0.0649
High
0.0649
Volume
3
Daily Change
7.99%
Month Change
-0.76%
6 Months Change
14.87%
Year Change
-35.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev