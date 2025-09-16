QuotesSections
Currencies / BULZ
BULZ: MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

235.19 USD 1.61 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BULZ exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 233.27 and at a high of 236.17.

Follow MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
233.27 236.17
Year Range
57.23 236.17
Previous Close
233.58
Open
235.64
Bid
235.19
Ask
235.49
Low
233.27
High
236.17
Volume
85
Daily Change
0.69%
Month Change
30.67%
6 Months Change
127.59%
Year Change
59.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%