BTSGU: BrightSpring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equity Unit

92.0100 USD 1.6800 (1.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BTSGU exchange rate has changed by -1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.9300 and at a high of 93.2300.

Follow BrightSpring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equity Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
91.9300 93.2300
Year Range
55.9300 96.8800
Previous Close
93.6900
Open
93.2300
Bid
92.0100
Ask
92.0130
Low
91.9300
High
93.2300
Volume
5
Daily Change
-1.79%
Month Change
12.94%
6 Months Change
41.55%
Year Change
61.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%