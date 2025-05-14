QuotesSections
Currencies / BTE
BTE: Baytex Energy Corp

2.60 USD 0.24 (10.17%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BTE exchange rate has changed by 10.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.38 and at a high of 2.62.

Follow Baytex Energy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.38 2.62
Year Range
1.36 3.45
Previous Close
2.36
Open
2.40
Bid
2.60
Ask
2.90
Low
2.38
High
2.62
Volume
10.427 K
Daily Change
10.17%
Month Change
16.59%
6 Months Change
17.65%
Year Change
-12.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%