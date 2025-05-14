Currencies / BTE
BTE: Baytex Energy Corp
2.60 USD 0.24 (10.17%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTE exchange rate has changed by 10.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.38 and at a high of 2.62.
Follow Baytex Energy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Are Investors Undervaluing Baytex Energy (BTE) Right Now?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.47%
- Should You Add Canadian Natural Stock to Your Portfolio Now?
- Is Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) Stock: The Trials Begin
- Should Value Investors Buy Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock?
- Baytex Energy Q2 2025 slides: Strong EPS beat amid disciplined capital allocation
- Earnings call transcript: Baytex Energy Corp Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- Baytex Energy declares quarterly dividend of CDN$0.0225 per share
- Baytex Energy (BTE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.32%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.19%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.43%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.62%
- Baytex Energy extends credit facilities by one year to 2029
- Baytex Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.42%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.19%
- Baytex Energy: The Importance Of The Eagle Ford (NYSE:BTE)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.80%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.30%
Daily Range
2.38 2.62
Year Range
1.36 3.45
- Previous Close
- 2.36
- Open
- 2.40
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.38
- High
- 2.62
- Volume
- 10.427 K
- Daily Change
- 10.17%
- Month Change
- 16.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.65%
- Year Change
- -12.46%
