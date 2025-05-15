Währungen / BTE
BTE: Baytex Energy Corp
2.49 USD 0.06 (2.35%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BTE hat sich für heute um -2.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Baytex Energy Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTE News
Tagesspanne
2.47 2.56
Jahresspanne
1.36 3.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.55
- Eröffnung
- 2.56
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Tief
- 2.47
- Hoch
- 2.56
- Volumen
- 8.258 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.35%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.67%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.16%
