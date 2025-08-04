QuotesSections
Currencies / BTDR
Back to US Stock Market

BTDR: Bitdeer Technologies Group

16.45 USD 0.52 (3.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BTDR exchange rate has changed by 3.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.16 and at a high of 16.58.

Follow Bitdeer Technologies Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTDR News

Daily Range
15.16 16.58
Year Range
6.61 26.98
Previous Close
15.93
Open
15.80
Bid
16.45
Ask
16.75
Low
15.16
High
16.58
Volume
10.259 K
Daily Change
3.26%
Month Change
19.81%
6 Months Change
82.17%
Year Change
113.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%