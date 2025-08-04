Currencies / BTDR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BTDR: Bitdeer Technologies Group
16.45 USD 0.52 (3.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTDR exchange rate has changed by 3.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.16 and at a high of 16.58.
Follow Bitdeer Technologies Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTDR News
- Strategy CEO, Crypto Advocates Meet At Bitcoin Reserve Roundtable
- Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Earns 91 RS Rating
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Bitdeer boosts self-mining hashrate by 35% to 30 EH/s
- Bitdeer Technology Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
- Bitdeer to redeem $7.7 million in convertible notes ahead of maturity
- AI Expansions Help Fuel Rallies For These 2 Bitcoin Miners
- Bitdeer: The Vertical Integration Thesis Is Validated By Q2's Record Revenue (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Bitdeer stock, maintains $240 price target
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Bitdeer stock price target to $25 on growth outlook
- Bitdeer stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG as revenue estimates rise
- Nvidia To Rally Around 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Bitdeer stock rises after H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Rosenblatt maintains Buy rating on Bitdeer stock amid mining rig sales
- Earnings call transcript: Bitdeer Technologies Q2 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Baidu, XPeng And More - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- Bitdeer Tech earnings missed by $0.64, revenue topped estimates
- QXO, Inc. (QXO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Stantec (STN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bitdeer boosts self-mining hashrate by 35% to 22.3 EH/s in July
- Bitdeer increases self-mining hashrate 35% to 22.3 EH/s in July
- Priority Technology (PRTH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
Daily Range
15.16 16.58
Year Range
6.61 26.98
- Previous Close
- 15.93
- Open
- 15.80
- Bid
- 16.45
- Ask
- 16.75
- Low
- 15.16
- High
- 16.58
- Volume
- 10.259 K
- Daily Change
- 3.26%
- Month Change
- 19.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 82.17%
- Year Change
- 113.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%