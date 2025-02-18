Currencies / BSVN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BSVN: Bank7 Corp
47.99 USD 1.01 (2.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSVN exchange rate has changed by -2.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.53 and at a high of 48.98.
Follow Bank7 Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSVN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 4 Bank Stocks With Dividend Hikes This Week to Keep on Your Radar
- Bank7 stock dividend rises 12.5% as KBW reiterates Outperform rating
- Bank7 Corp. raises quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.27 per share
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 23rd
- Bank7 (BSVN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Bank7 stock price target raised to $52 from $47 at KBW on strong growth
- Bank7 Stock: An Upgrade Is Justified After This Strong Showing (NASDAQ:BSVN)
- Bank7 Reports Strong Q2 Loan Growth
- Bank7 (BSVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bank7 beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock edges up
- Bank7 (BSVN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bank7 Q2 2025 slides: EPS growth continues amid industry-leading performance
- Bank7 earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Netflix, Interactive Brokers, Travelers set to report Thursday
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
- Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Bank7: Upgrading To Buy After Stock Price Drop; Earnings Likely To Decline
- Forget The Price Of A Stock. What Is It Worth?
Daily Range
47.53 48.98
Year Range
32.49 50.26
- Previous Close
- 49.00
- Open
- 48.82
- Bid
- 47.99
- Ask
- 48.29
- Low
- 47.53
- High
- 48.98
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- -2.06%
- Month Change
- -2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.62%
- Year Change
- 27.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%