Valute / BSVN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BSVN: Bank7 Corp
47.20 USD 1.68 (3.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BSVN ha avuto una variazione del -3.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.10 e ad un massimo di 48.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Bank7 Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSVN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 4 Bank Stocks With Dividend Hikes This Week to Keep on Your Radar
- Bank7 stock dividend rises 12.5% as KBW reiterates Outperform rating
- Bank7 Corp. raises quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.27 per share
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 23rd
- Bank7 (BSVN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Bank7 stock price target raised to $52 from $47 at KBW on strong growth
- Bank7 Stock: An Upgrade Is Justified After This Strong Showing (NASDAQ:BSVN)
- Bank7 Reports Strong Q2 Loan Growth
- Bank7 (BSVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bank7 beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock edges up
- Bank7 (BSVN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bank7 Q2 2025 slides: EPS growth continues amid industry-leading performance
- Bank7 earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Netflix, Interactive Brokers, Travelers set to report Thursday
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
- Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Bank7: Upgrading To Buy After Stock Price Drop; Earnings Likely To Decline
- Forget The Price Of A Stock. What Is It Worth?
Intervallo Giornaliero
47.10 48.68
Intervallo Annuale
32.49 50.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.88
- Apertura
- 48.38
- Bid
- 47.20
- Ask
- 47.50
- Minimo
- 47.10
- Massimo
- 48.68
- Volume
- 100
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.63%
20 settembre, sabato