QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BSVN
Tornare a Azioni

BSVN: Bank7 Corp

47.20 USD 1.68 (3.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSVN ha avuto una variazione del -3.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.10 e ad un massimo di 48.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Bank7 Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSVN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
47.10 48.68
Intervallo Annuale
32.49 50.26
Chiusura Precedente
48.88
Apertura
48.38
Bid
47.20
Ask
47.50
Minimo
47.10
Massimo
48.68
Volume
100
Variazione giornaliera
-3.44%
Variazione Mensile
-3.89%
Variazione Semestrale
17.65%
Variazione Annuale
25.63%
20 settembre, sabato