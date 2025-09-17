Currencies / BOWNU
BOWNU: Bowen Acquisition Corp - Unit
10.5000 USD 0.9000 (7.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOWNU exchange rate has changed by -7.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.5000 and at a high of 11.0200.
Follow Bowen Acquisition Corp - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
10.5000 11.0200
Year Range
3.0600 14.3800
- Previous Close
- 11.4000
- Open
- 11.0200
- Bid
- 10.5000
- Ask
- 10.5030
- Low
- 10.5000
- High
- 11.0200
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -7.89%
- Month Change
- 3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.41%
- Year Change
- -4.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev