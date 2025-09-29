QuotesSections
Currencies / BOH-PA
BOH-PA: Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing

17.41 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOH-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.40 and at a high of 17.51.

Follow Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BOH-PA stock price today?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing stock is priced at 17.41 today. It trades within 0.81%, yesterday's close was 17.27, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BOH-PA shows these updates.

Does Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing stock pay dividends?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing is currently valued at 17.41.

How to buy BOH-PA stock?

You can buy Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing shares at the current price of 17.41.

How to invest into BOH-PA stock?

Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing involves considering the yearly range 15.05 - 18.00 and current price 17.41.

What are BANK OF HAWAII CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of BANK OF HAWAII CORP in the past year was 18.00. Within 15.05 - 18.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing performance using the live chart.

What are BANK OF HAWAII CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BANK OF HAWAII CORP (BOH-PA) over the year was 15.05. Comparing it with the current 17.41 and 15.05 - 18.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BOH-PA stock split?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Depositary Shares Each Representing has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
17.40 17.51
Year Range
15.05 18.00
Previous Close
17.27
Open
17.51
Bid
17.41
Ask
17.71
Low
17.40
High
17.51
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.81%
Month Change
2.17%
6 Months Change
13.57%
Year Change
13.57%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev