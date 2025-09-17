QuotesSections
Currencies / BNOV
Back to US Stock Market

BNOV: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November

43.20 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.20 and at a high of 43.20.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
43.20 43.20
Year Range
34.67 43.23
Previous Close
43.18
Open
43.20
Bid
43.20
Ask
43.50
Low
43.20
High
43.20
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
2.10%
6 Months Change
13.50%
Year Change
13.42%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev