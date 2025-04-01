Currencies / BNGO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BNGO: Bionano Genomics Inc
1.78 USD 0.99 (35.74%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BNGO exchange rate has changed by -35.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.50 and at a high of 1.80.
Follow Bionano Genomics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNGO News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Medicare sets preliminary payment rate for genome mapping test
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Bionano Genomics stock holds steady as BTIG reiterates Neutral rating
- Bionano Genomics stock price target raised to $11 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Bionano Genomics Posts Q2 Margin Gain
- Bionano Recaps Global Momentum Behind Optical Genome Mapping at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Genetics Held Recently in Milan, Italy
- Bionano Laboratories Announces a Second Category I CPT Code for OGM Established by the AMA; this one for Use in Whole Genome Analysis for Constitutional Genetic Disorders
- Bionano Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Highlights Recent Business Progress
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.50 1.80
Year Range
1.50 28.20
- Previous Close
- 2.77
- Open
- 1.58
- Bid
- 1.78
- Ask
- 2.08
- Low
- 1.50
- High
- 1.80
- Volume
- 14.977 K
- Daily Change
- -35.74%
- Month Change
- -52.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.54%
- Year Change
- -93.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev