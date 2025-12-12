- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BLUW: Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III
BLUW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.32 and at a high of 10.32.
Follow Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLUW stock price today?
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock is priced at 10.32 today. It trades within 10.32 - 10.32, yesterday's close was 10.32, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BLUW shows these updates.
Does Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock pay dividends?
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III is currently valued at 10.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.93% and USD. View the chart live to track BLUW movements.
How to buy BLUW stock?
You can buy Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III shares at the current price of 10.32. Orders are usually placed near 10.32 or 10.62, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BLUW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLUW stock?
Investing in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III involves considering the yearly range 9.93 - 10.41 and current price 10.32. Many compare -0.77% and 3.93% before placing orders at 10.32 or 10.62. Explore the BLUW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the past year was 10.41. Within 9.93 - 10.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III performance using the live chart.
What are Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (BLUW) over the year was 9.93. Comparing it with the current 10.32 and 9.93 - 10.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLUW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLUW stock split?
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.32, and 3.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.32
- Open
- 10.32
- Bid
- 10.32
- Ask
- 10.62
- Low
- 10.32
- High
- 10.32
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.93%
- Year Change
- 3.93%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev