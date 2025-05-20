Currencies / BLRX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BLRX: BioLineRx Ltd - American Depositary Shares
3.75 USD 0.29 (7.18%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLRX exchange rate has changed by -7.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.69 and at a high of 4.03.
Follow BioLineRx Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLRX News
- BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BioLineRx stock maintains buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on cancer data
- Dow Edges Higher; Dell Shares Fall After Q1 Results - BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
- Why Is Nano-Cap BioLineRx Stock Surging On Friday? - BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
- Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Chicago PMI Dips In May - Nuburu (AMEX:BURU), BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
- Jones Trading raises BioLineRx stock rating, targets $12
- BioLineRx reports promising pancreatic cancer trial data
- Jones Trading maintains Hold on BioLineRx stock amid royalty prospects
- H.C. Wainwright Maintains Buy Rating, $26 Target on BioLineRx Stock
- BioLineRx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- BioLineRx to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 27, 2025
Daily Range
3.69 4.03
Year Range
2.30 22.40
- Previous Close
- 4.04
- Open
- 4.03
- Bid
- 3.75
- Ask
- 4.05
- Low
- 3.69
- High
- 4.03
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- -7.18%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.36%
- Year Change
- -82.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%